Fury Calls On Manchester United Stars To Retire After Brighton Humiliation

World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion and big Manchester United fan Tyson Fury, has called on the Red Devils players to retire in the wake of their humiliating 4-0 defeat away at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon, the Mirror reports.

United failed to replicate their impressive showing against Brentford last time out, as they were comfortably beaten by Brighton that have found home wins hard to come by for the majority of this season.

Having gone in at the interval 1-0 up, an even more impressive second-half display ensured Brighton ended up 4-0 winners.

Fury, who recently retained his WBC title after knocking out Dilian Whyte, and who had been following the action from his home, was scathing in his review of the game from a United perspective.

Also Read: Moses Ends Goal Drought, Bags Assist In Spartak Moscow’s Away Win

In a short clip uploaded to his Instagram story, Fury bemoaned: “I tell you what, never mind the Gypsy King retiring, what do you…