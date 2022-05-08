Heartland Coach Onuh Rues Defeat To Rangers In Eastern Derby

The Technical Adviser of relegation-haunted Heartland FC, Erasmus Onuh, has blamed lack of experienced players for his team’s woes, after going down 1-3 to Enugu Rangers International in a NPFL matchday 27 game at the Awka City Stadium on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Speaking exclusively to Completesports.com after the game, Onuh said that Heartland lost to a more experienced side despite his boys’ impressive start which earned them a first half lead.

Despite scoring first in the 13th minute of the game through Yakubu Monday, Heartland went ahead to concede three goals, and Onuh regrets that his players could not hold on to his game plan.

Ossy Martin equalised for Rangers in the 22nd minutes while Shedrack Asiegbu raised the bar in the 40th minutes of the game. Two minutes into the four minutes added time, Esobo Archibong sealed the win for Rangers with third goal.

Also Read – NPFL: Dominant Rangers Outshine Heartland In Oriental Derby, Abia Warriors Floor Remo…