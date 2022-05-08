Liverpool Should Forget About Winning Premier League Title

Former Liverpool striker, Peter Crouch has revealed that the Reds quest of winning the Premier League title has vanished this season.

He made this after the team’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Saturday at Anfield with Man City set to face Newcastle United today (Sunday).

In an interview with BT Sports, Crouch said Manchester City would win their remaining games and clinch the title ahead of Liverpool.

When asked if Liverpool’s title chances are gone, Crouch told BT Sport: “I would have to say yes. The standards these two clubs have set, they don’t lose many, they don’t draw many, you would expect City to go on and win every game now.

“We said before the game this could be the potential banana skin because Tottenham defensively had bodies behind there. What Tottenham have got, lots of teams have not got, is three players up front that can hurt any team and they proved it tonight.”

