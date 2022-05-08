Moses Ends Goal Drought, Bags Assist In Spartak Moscow’s Away Win

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses scored and provided an for Spartak Moscow, in their 3-1 win at Ural in the Russian Premier League on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The last time Moses scored was on 4th January 2021 in a 2-1 home win against Akhmat Grozny in a league clash.

Moses set up Spartak Moscow’s second goal which was scored in the 26th minute by Sharmar Nicholson

He then got on the score sheet in the 30th minute to put his side 3-0 before Ural pulled a goal back 10 minutes into the second half.

Also Read: Sanusi Late Strike Earns Porto 30th Primeira Liga Title

The former Chelsea forward has now scored two goals in 24 appearances in the Russian topflight this season.

In his first campaign for Spartak, he netted four goals in 19 appearances.

Spartak are currently ninth on 37 points in the 16-team league standing.

Moses completed a permanent transfer to Spartak on 2nd July 2021 from Chelsea following a successful loan spell.

Prior to joining Spartak he…