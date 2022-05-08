Nketiah Equals Kanu’s Arsenal Premier League Record

Eddie Nketiah has equaled former Nigeria international Nwankwo Kanu’s Arsenal Premier League record, after netting a brace in the Gunners’ win against Leeds at the Emirates on Sunday.

Arsenal continued their push for qualification to next season’s Champions League with a 2-1 win against relegation threatened Leeds United.

Mikel Arteta’s men raced to two quick goals thanks to a brace from Nketiah who has now scored four goals in his last four games.

The England youth star capitalized on a mistake by Leeds keeper Illan Meslier to put Arsenal 1-0 ahead in the 5th minute.

In the 10th minute he was on the score sheet again as he made it 2-0 in favour of Arsenal.

After netting the second goal, Nketiah is now the second ever Arsenal player to score twice in the opening 10 minutes of a Premier League match, after Kanu against Sunderland in October 2002, according to football facts and statistics outfit OptaJoe.

In the 27th minute things went from bad to worse for Leeds as…