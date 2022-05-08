Rangnick Apologies To Man United Fans After Humiliating Defeat At Brighton

Ralf Rangnick apologised to Manchester United’s supporters after the Red Devils’ 4-0 thrashing at Brighton describing it as humiliating and unacceptable.

United’s players were subjected to chants of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” from their own fans as they were outclassed by Brighton.

The defeat ensured the 20-time English champions will finish with their lowest points tally of the Premier League era and extinguished slender hopes of Champions League qualification.

And speaking after the game, Rangnick said:”To start with, it’s important that we apologise to our supporters who came all the way from Manchester to Brighton.

“We were just not good enough from start to finish. The performance was not only poor, it was extremely poor.

“It was a humiliating defeat and even more so for a team like Manchester United.

“It’s not only that you lose 4-0, it was also the way we played and this is just unacceptable, very difficult to deal with and to…