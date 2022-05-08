Rivers United Move Seven Points Clear

Rivers United opened up a seven- point gap at the top of Nigeria Professional Football League after thrashing MFM 5-0 in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The hosts went in front on 17 minutes courtesy of Nelson Esor who tapped home a rebound after Folarin Abayomi kept out Ishaq Rafiu’s effort from range.

Centre referee Marcus Bwashi put the game on hold in the 28 minute due to a waterlogged pitch.

Chijoke Akuneto doubled Rivers United’s late in the first half. He controlled Eyinnaya Kazie’s attempted shot before firing home against his former team.

Akuneto got his third in the 46th minute slotting home from close range.

George Akpabio finished off a good move to add the fourth goal six minutes from time.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: Maikaba Targets NPFL Glory, Relishes Rangers’ Win Against Heartland

There was time for one more goal with Ishaq Rafiu powering home a free kick deep into time after he was brought down at the edge of the box.

Second-placed Plateau United suffered a…