Sadiq Scores 17th League Goal As Almeria Boost Promotion Hopes

Umar Sadiq was on target for Almeria who thrashed SD Amorebieta 3-0 in the Spanish Segunda(second division) on Saturday.

Sadiq has now scored his 17th goal of the season after 33 games played in the ongoing league campaign.

Last season he scored 20 goals from 40 games played in the colours of the promotion-chasing side.

Saturday’s win saw Almeria now on 76 points, climb above Eibar to first position, after 39 games with three fixtures left to play.

Sadiq scored Almeria’s third goal in the 89th minute after failing to find the back of the net in his last three games.

Almeria opened the scoring in the 54th minute following an own goal by Andoni Lopez while Srdjan Babic doubled the lead with 15 minutes left.

