Sanusi Late Strike Earns Porto 30th Primeira Liga Title





Zaidu Sanusi scored deep into stoppage time as FC Porto defeated Benfica 1-0 away to win their 30th Primeira Liga title on Saturday night.

Sanusi unleashed a powerful shot in the fourth minute of added minute to send his team into wild jubilation.

Porto top the table with 88 points from 33 matches, with just a game left before the end of the campaign.

Their closest challenger Sporting Lisbon are second on the log with 79 points from 32 matches.

Sanusi has featured in 23 league games for FC Porto this season with three goals to his name.

The 24- year-old linked up with Porto from another Portuguese side Santa Clara last season.

Sanusi and his teammates lost the title to Benfica last season.

Source: Complete Sports