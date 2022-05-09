Barisic Impressed With Bassey’s Improvement At Rangers

Rangers Croatian defender Borna Barisic says he is delighted with the improvements shown by Calvin Bassey this season.

Bassey has been a pivotal part of Rangers this season despite playing in different positions under Giovanni Van Bronckhorst.

The youngster has featured at left-back and in central defense where he has excelled.

His impressive performance has contributed to Rangers qualification to the final of this season’s Europa League final.

Also, he helped the reigning league champions to the Scottish Cup final after a hard fought semi-final win against bitter rivals Celtics.

And commenting on Bassey, Barisic told The Herald:”Absolutely. He’s my boy! He’s a good guy and a very good player.

“I think he has improved this season very well and he can play at both left back and centre back.

“But we know his qualities,he’s very strong and it’s very tough to play against him.

“I’m…