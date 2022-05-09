Beckham Begs Ronaldo To Stay

David Beckham has urged Cristiano Ronaldo not to leave Manchester United this summer.

The former Red Devils star made this known in a chat with Sky Sports, where he said that the Portuguese international still has a lot to contribute to the team.

With new manager, Erik ten Hag coming this summer, Ronaldo could leave the club despite having a year left on his contract.

“Obviously, Cristiano is one of the best players over the last 15 years with Leo [Messi]. To see him hopefully staying on at United is important for the fans and important for him. We know how much United means to him.

“And he is still doing what he does best. Scoring goals and creating, and that’s what Cristiano does.

“Even at his age to be doing what he is doing is incredible. Hopefully it continues and hopefully he stays for another year or two.”

Manchester united are stumbling towards the end of the campaign under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, losing three out of their last five matches, including…