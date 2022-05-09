Chukwueze Makes LaLiga Team Of The Week Again

Samuel Chukwueze was once again named in the Spanish LaLiga Team of the Week for his impressive display in Villarreal’s home draw against Sevilla on Sunday.

Football facts and statistics website, whoscored.com, published the Team of the Week on their Twitter handle on Monday.

Chukwueze was again the only Villarreal player who was named in the list after the conclusion of round 35 fixtures.

He was one of the standout players for the Yellow Submarines, but could not help his side secure all the three points as a late Sevilla goal saw both sides settle for a 1-1 draw.

The Super Eagles winger almost opened the scoring for the home side but saw his effort hit the cross bar.

He had another opportunity in the second half but saw his goal-bound strike, after cutting in from the left, stopped by the Sevilla keeper.

Also, he was involved in Villarreal’s goal which was unfortunately disallowed for offside after VAR check, as his cross was headed in by Sevilla defender Jules Kounde…