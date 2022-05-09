Enugu Rangers Coach, Maikaba, Relishes Win Over Heartland In Awka

Heartland opened scoring in the 13th minute of the game courtesy of Yakubu Monday, but Okay Martins equalised in the 22nd minute for the home side, Enugu Rangers. Shedrack Asiegbu made it 2-1 for the Flying Antelopes in the 40th minute before Esobo Archibong smothered Heartland’s fight back with a 90th minute goal.

“We are happy with the result. At this stage of the league, win anywhere is important. Now l believe this – our win will change our position and that is good for us,” Maikaba told Completesports.com after the match.