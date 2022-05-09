Financial Constraint Behind Barca’s Inability To Sign Haaland

Barcelona coach Xavi has revealed that the team’s inability to sign Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland was due to financial constraint.

The former Spanish international made this known in an interview with TribalFootball.

With a transfer fee of around €75million and wages to cover, Barca, who are operating under financial restrictions which were imposed by LaLiga, are unable to compete with City.

“It’s not official for City, is it? When it is, you’ll ask me again. For us? It is very difficult (to recruit him) because of the economic situation, I will not lie to you.

“I will not say much, I will not insult other projects. But our project is good. City have a lot of titles and are in competition (for the PL title). If what you say happens, it will be because of financial problems. I’ve been to Munich several times (laughs).”

Xavi also said: “I think it’s important to get stronger every year, no matter if you win or lose, but even more so if you lose….