Iwobi Grabs Assist In Everton’s Win At At Leicester City

Alex Iwobi provided an assist as Everton defeated Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium to boost their survival hopes, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi’s cross was volleyed home from the edge of the box by Vitaliy Mykolenko on six minutes.

Patson Daka levelled for Leicester City just five minutes later following a defensive mix-up between Yerry Mina and Seamus Coleman.

Mason Holgate nodded home the winning goal on the half- hour mark after Kasper Schmeichel could only parry Richarlison’s header from a Demarai Gray corner.

Iwobi, who was in action for 90 minutes in the game, has made 24 league appearances for Everton this season, with two goals to his name.

Everton moved out of the relegation zone following the win.

His compatriots, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman also featured for Leicester City.

Iheanacho was in action for 90 minutes, while Lookman took the place of Daka 10…