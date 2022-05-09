Man City Rout Newcastle United, Close In On EPL Title

Manchester City turned in the heat on Newcastle United as the Citizens netted five goals at the Etihad Stadium in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Two goals from Raheem Sterling, and others from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden also ensured there was no hangover from the traumatic midweek Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

With Liverpool’s draw against Tottenham opening up the possibility of Guardiola’s side moving three points clear at the top of the Premier League, the pressure was on.

But City coped with it admirably, racing into a two-goal lead by the interval although they enjoyed a large slice of fortune when Newcastle missed the best early chance of the game.

Allan Saint-Maximin floated over a perfect cross after eight minutes which target man Chris Wood met with a weak effort that bounced harmless to Ederson when the City keeper would have expected to see his net bulging.

That always threatened to prove a costly error by the New Zealand international, with…