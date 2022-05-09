Mane Holds Talks With Bayern Munich Over Summer Move

Sadio Mane has reportedly held talks with recently crowned champions of the Bundesliga Bayern Munich over a move that would see him leave Liverpool this summer.

Mane is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2023, after which time he would have been at the club for seven years.

Since arriving the Merseyside club from Southampton in 2016, Mane has scored 117 goals in 264 appearances.

Despite having a little over a year left on his current deal, there have been very little rumours or suggestions that a possible extension is on the cards.

Much of the hype has been surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah, whose contract runs out the same summer as Mane.

And Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed that Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has held talks with Mane’s agent over a possible move this summer.

It has been claimed that Bayern are keen to make a “statement…