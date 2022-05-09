Muhammad Voted MOTM In Win Vs Ghana

Flying Eagles forward Ibrahim Muhammad was named Man of the Match following the team’s 2-0 win against the Black Satellites of Ghana in their opening game at the WAFU B U-20 Championship on Sunday.

Muhammad scored Flying Eagles opening game in the fifth minute. The striker received a long Adams Olubi pass from the middle before rounding up goalkeeper Gregory Obeng Sekyere.



Substitute Ahmad Abdullahi scored the second goal 12 minutes from time.

Muhammad, who was a thorn in the flesh of the Ghanaian defenders will be key for the Flying Eagles when they take on Burkina Faso in their next game on Wednesday.

The victory in the three-team group takes the Flying Eagles to the top of the table and a draw in their next game will confirm their place in the semi-finals.

Muhammad, who is a product of Tempo Academy in Nigeria must have impressesd a number of scouts in attendance at the Stade Seyni…