Oliseh Reacts To Iwobi’s Performance In Everton’s Win At Leicester

Former Super Eagles skipper hailed Alex Iwobi following his impressive display in Everton’s 2-1 crucial win against Leicester City at the King Power on Sunday.

Iwobi was instrumental as he bagged an assist for Everton’s opener scored Vitalii Mykolenko in six minutes as Frank Lampard’s men continued their fight for safety.

It was Iwobi’s eighth consecutive start in the league and was played as a right wing-back for the second straight game, having impressing in the position against Chelsea last week.

Aside impressing in attack, Iwobi was solid in defense putting in great work to recover on many occasions.

And Oliseh, who handed Iwobi his national team debut in a friendly game against DR Congo in 2015, took to his Twitter handle to praise the player.

“Extremely impressed by Alex Iwobi’s performance Vs Leicester Today. Simple, clairvoyant, hard-working, tracking back, changing play, and dictating the tempo, especially at a time when his club’s survival in the 1er…