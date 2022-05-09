Sierra Leone May Shock Super Eagles If

Former Nigerian winger, Tijani Babangida has warned that Sierra Leone may shock the Super Eagles if the issue of appointing a substantive coach for the team is not resolved.

Recall that after Augustine Eguavoen stepped down as the head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, days after the team failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup holding in Qatar, the NFF is yet to announce a new coach for the team.

With the Super Eagles set to face Sierra Leone in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month at the Mashood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, the former Ajax winger in a chat with Completesports.com stated that the NFF must do the right thing by appointing a new coach.

He also warned the NFF and the Super Eagles never to underestimate Sierra Leone and to the team to the cleaners.

“It’s a big concern for us that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has not announced a new coach for the Super Eagles,” the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com.

“I am…