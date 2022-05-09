We Are Ready For Flying Eagles Challenge

Black Satellites of Ghana head coach Abdul Karim Zito is confident his side will start their campaign at the WAFU B U-20 Championship on a positive note.

Zito’s side will face the Flying Eagles of Nigeria in their opening game at the Stade de Général-Seyni-Kountché on Sunday (today).

The two rivals battled to a draw at the last edition of the competition.

Zito however stated that they will beat the Flying Eagles this time around.

“Nigeria began camping for this tournament four days after we started in Prampram. They got here earlier and have played two friendlies against Niger but we are poised to qualify to the AFCON “, Zito told ghanafa.org.

The Black Satellites won the last edition of the competition and went on to win the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations beating Uganda 2-0 in the final.

Read Also:Arteta Pens New Three-Year Deal At Arsenal

The gaffer believes his team have what it takes to successfully defend their crown in Niger despite the unfavorable weather…