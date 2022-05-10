City Reach Agreement With Dortmund For Haaland

Manchester City have confirmed an agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland have been reached.

City made the announcement in a statement on their website mancity.com on Tuesday.

The Premier League champions have paid Haaland’s release clause and expect to pay £85.5m in total when agent fees, signing bonus and other costs are taken into account.

The 21-year-old will join City on July 1, subject to the club finalising terms with the player.

Sky Sports News reported the Norwegian international completed his medical on Monday at Hospital Erasme in Brussels.

The statement read: “Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.

Also Read: Lyon Demote Brazilian Defender To Reserves For Farting In Dressing Room

“The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.”

Haaland has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund…