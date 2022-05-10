Collins Says Goodbye To SC Paderborn

Bundesliga club SC Paderborn confirmed defender Jamilu Collins will leave the club at the end of the season, reports Completesports.com.

Collins will end his five-year association with the modest club at the end of the current campaign.

“The season is coming to an end, which always means saying goodbye.

Thank you for your commitment in 🔵⚫️!

Read Also: INTERVIEW: ‘Watch Out For FC Bayern Youth Cup Products In Super Eagles’ –Country Director, Edeh Talks Up Bundesliga Giants’ Project

Kemal #Ademi, Jamilu #Collins, Marcel #Correia, Marvin #Cuni, Philipp #Klement, Marco #Stiepermann, Maximilian #Thalhammer, Johannes #Thienel, Robin #Yalcin,” the club tweeted.

The left-back linked up with Paderborn in September 2017 on a two-year contract following trials at the club.

Collins scored only one goal in 83 league appearances for the club.

The goal came in Paderborn’s 3-2 defeat to former European champions Bayern Munich.

The Kaduna-born defender has also played for…