EPL Title Race Not Yet Over For Liverpool

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, has told Man City manager, Pep Guardiola the they are not giving up the race for the Premier League title.

He made this known in a chat with TribalFootball, where he warned that Liverpool will continue to fight for the title till the last game.

With three fixtures left in the season, Klopp told a press conference on Monday that it is not done and dusted.

A 1-1 draw at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday set Liverpool back before City hammered Newcastle United 5-0 on Sunday.

Klopp was asked if he told his players the title race was over and he replied: “I’m not sure I said that because I think it’s obvious.

“It’s clear it is not over, whatever happened.

“We have three games to play and my concern is how we can win our three games and I have no say in how City can win theirs. We don’t stop believing, that’s what we…