Fiorentina vs Roma – Preview  And Predictions

Allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our Preview, and Prediction, Go here.

Match Preview

Fiorentina vs Roma – Roma advanced to the UEFA Europa Conference League final after defeating Premier League side Leicester City 1-0 on Thursday night.

Following a 1-1 draw in the first match on English soil, the Italian team advanced 2-1 on aggregate. Tammy Abraham was the game’s difference maker, scoring the game’s sole goal in the 11th minute at Stadio Olimpico.

Before this encounter, Jose Mourinho’s side had gone four games without a win in all competitions. The Portuguese coach is pleased with his team’s recent defensive performances, particularly against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City on Thursday.

On Monday night, Roma will face top-half rivals Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi in the final and most thrilling encounter of Serie A Matchday 36.

Fiorentina has dropped out of the top six in Serie A after losing three consecutive…