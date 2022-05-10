‘Guardiola Can’t Handle Players With Personality’

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has criticised Pep Guardiola, saying the Spaniard lacks the capacity to handle players with personality.

Evra stated this in the aftermath of Manchester City’s defeat to Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League last week.

City were ahead in the second leg tie against Madrid heading into the final minute at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But two goals deep in stoppage time by substitute Rodrygo dragged the game to extra time.

Four minutes into extra time, Madrid were awarded a penalty which Karim Benzema converted and sent the LaLiga champions through to the semis 6-5 on aggregate.

The 13-time Champions League winners will now meet Liverpool in the final.

And reacting to the outcome of the game, Evra criticised Guardiola for micro-managing his players and failing to handle players with personality.

He claims that has been the case…