‘Haaland’s Potential Arrival Makes Man City A Team To Beat’

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch believes the potential arrival of Erling Haaland to Man City may make them a team to beat in next season’s Premier League.

Recall that it was reported that the Norwagien international was said to have undergone a medical.

However, Marsch worked with the Borussia Dortmund star at RB Salzburg and is aware of talk of the player now undergoing a Manchester City medical.

He said, “Erling Haaland is destined to be one of the best players in the world.

“It’s his quality but also his talent. I wish he was coming home to Leeds, his birthplace. I understand the decision to go to Manchester City.

“He can play any style of play but certainly I think it makes Manchester City, one of if the best teams in the world – if not the best, even better.”

Haaland’s Early Life

Haaland became the first teenager to score in five consecutive UEFA Champions League…