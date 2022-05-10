Hungarian Vizsla Inu Is Going To Launch VizslaSwap

Hungary is a small country in the heart of Europe whose residents are serious about innovation. Have you heard about vitamin C, the Rubik’s Cube, or the ball pen? Well, all of them were invented by Hungarians, so as the Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) token and its vibrant ecosystem around it. And soon HVI is launching VizslaSwap, the decentralized exchange (DEX) of the HVI ecosystem where you can swap, stake or even mine tokens.

About HVI

A passionate team of blockchain developers, business strategists and marketing practitioners came up with the idea last year to bring cryptocurrencies closer to people who have never experienced it in a fun but meaningful way. That’s how HVI came to life and soon became the Nr. 1 BEP-20 token from its home country (market cap. Of BET-20 tokens from Hungary)

The HVI Ecosystem already has 2 strong pillars: the world’s first “Adoption NFT” marketplace, where you can virtually adopt real animals. And the Partner Token System where new token…