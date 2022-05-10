Itemuagbor Has Brought Okpekpe To The Map Of The World

Edo state deputy governor, Philipps Shaibu has hailed Mike Itemuagbor, the CEO of Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organiser of the historic and world famous Okpekpe international 10km road race for helping in the state government’s drive to make Edo state a destination for sports.

“I want to thank my brother Mike Itemuagbor who has brought the Okpekpe 10km road race, an event in a small village in Etsako East Local Government in Edo state to the map of the world,” said Shaibu on the sidelines of the 5-day technical officiating training course which began Monday at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin.

The course, facilitated by the Okpekpe race organiser will see participants certified as technical officiating officials at the end of their training.

Shaibu also used the ocassion to reiterate the state government’s support for the race.

“We as a government are pleased with the giant strides the…