Liverpool Bounce Back In Title Race After Edging Aston Villa

Liverpool moved level on points with title rivals Manchester City after coming behind to beat Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

Both teams are now on 86 points but City are ahead on goals difference.

City will now have to respond as they will travel to the Molineux on Wednesday night to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After their draw against Tottenham at the weekend, Klopp took the risk of making changes which most saw Salah benched.

The much-changed team made a horrible start as they found themselves behind on three minutes.

The opener came from Luiz, who had a brief spell at Man City, lashing the ball home after Alisson couldn’t hold onto his initial header.

But Liverpool were level three minutes later as Matip fired in on the stretch after the ball pinballed around the box.

It looked like Mane had put them 2-1 up just shy of the 20-minute mark but he headed Kostas…