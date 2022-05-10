Liverpool To Play Real Madrid In Champions League Final Detailed Info

The UEFA Champions League final is expected to take place on May 28. Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the Champions League final after both clubs progress from the semifinals.

Real Madrid staged a stunning comeback to knock out Manchester City, while Liverpool came to life in the second half of their second leg against Villarreal to advance in the Champions League.

Real Madrid defeated Manchester City 3-1 (AET) at the Bernabeu to go to the final against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who had previously defeated Villarreal. The result was a 6-5 aggregate victory for Real Madrid.

However, Real Madrid sprung into action late in the second half with two goals from Rodrygo in less than a minute to turn the game around.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team was driven into extra time, and Karim Benzema converted from the penalty spot to secure their place alongside Manchester United in the Champions League final.

As a consequence of these outcomes, a match between two of the most successful clubs…