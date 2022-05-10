Mayweather Hangs Out With Rotimi Amaechi

Renowned American boxer and boxing promoter, Floyd Mayweather meets Rotimi Amaechi as he visits Nigeria, promises to build boxing academy

The former multi-weight champion spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, May 8, when he visited Nigeria to promote his exhibition match against Don Moore in Dubai.

Mayweather also visited Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, at his Abuja residence on Monday, May 9.

The 45-year-old boxing promoter said he’s been wanting to visit Nigeria for a while but “things did not go as expected”.

He also said he plans to build “a boxing camp” in Nigeria to help the development of the sport in the country.

He added that he would return to the country in the future “to train and continue to build my legacy”.

He said: “Before I go to Dubai, I couldn’t choose a better place than Nigeria. I look forward to coming back to Nigeria to train and continue to build my legacy, and we also want to help build a boxing camp for the…