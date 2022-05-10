NFF To Conduct Further Interviews With Prospective Candidates

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will conduct further interviews in few days time with prospective candidates vying for the position of Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles.

This was disclosed in a communique sent by the NFF’s Communications Department following a meeting between the football body and the Sports Ministry.

It was revealed that both the NFF and the ministry will meet to make a final decision concerning the appointment of the new Technical Adviser.

The communique read:“Meeting between Sports Ministry and NFF went very well, both bodies agreeing to work together in the interest of Nigerian football.

“NFF will take the next few days to conduct further interviews with the prospective coaches/candidates seeking to become the Super Eagles Technical Adviser.

“Thereafter NFF will meet with the Ministry to reach a final decision on the matter.

“Key Performance Indicators, (KPIs)are…