Simon Celebrates French Cup Win With Nantes

Nigeria winger Moses Simon is in buoyant mood after helping his club, Nantes win the French Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The Canaries ended their 22-year trophy drought by lifting the French Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Nice at the Stade de France on Saturday night.

Ludovic Blas scored the all important goal from the penalty spot two minutes after the break.

It was Blas’ fifth goal for Antoine Kombouare’s men in the competition.

Simon, who came close to scoring for Nantes in the first half was on for 68 minutes in the thrilling encounter.

The 27-year-old took to the social media to celebrate his team’s historic win.

“Na God🙏always put your trust in him.

Champ 🇫🇷 merci à vous @FCNantes 💛💚👏🏾,”Simon wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Nantes will compete in the UEFA Europa Europa League next season following the win.

