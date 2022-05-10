Zito Blames Bad Weather For Ghana’s Defeat To Flying Eagles

Karim Zito the head coach of Ghana U-20 men’s team, Black Satellites, has attributed his team’s defeat to the Flying Eagles of Nigeria to bad weather.

Ghana got their 2022 WAFU Zone B qualifiers in Niger Republic, off to a poor start after losing 2-0 to the Flying Eagles in their Group B opener on Sunday.

A goal in each half from Aminu Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullahi, sealed the win for Ladan Bosso’s men.

Muhammad broke the deadlock in the 5th minute after running on to a through pass, rounded the keeper before firing into the net.

And in the 78th minute, Abdullahi doubled their lead as he went past a couple of Ghanaian markers before hitting a superb volley into the net.

And speaking after the defeat, Zito posited that his players could not perform to their best as they struggled to cope with the weather.

However, Zito praised the Flying Eagles for arriving Niger Republic early and played some…