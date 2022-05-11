2022 U-20 WAFU Zone B: Flying Eagles Qualify For Semi-Finals After Draw Vs Burkina Faso

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the semi-final of the 2022 WAFU Zone B tournament, after a 2-2 draw against Burkina Faso in their second Group B game on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

The result means the Flying Eagles are on four points while Ghana and Burkina Faso will have to slug it out for the second qualification ticket on Saturday.

The Flying Eagles will finish as Group B winners if Burkina Faso fail to beat Ghana by more than two goals.

Recall the Ladan Bosso-led side defeated Black Satellites of Ghana 2-0 in their group opener on Sunday.

Ibrahim Muhammad and Ibrahim Yahaya were the scorers for the Nigerian side against Burkina Faso.

In Wednesday’s game, which was played inside Stade Seyni Kountche, Niamey, the Flying Eagles took the lead on 24 minutes through Muhammad whose attempted cross from the right sailed into the top corner.

Burkina Faso fought back to level things up but the Flying Eagles retook the lead thanks to Yahaya who converted…