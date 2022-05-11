Akwuegbu Eager To Run For NFF Presidency, Aims To Win World Cup,

Former Nigeria international, Benedict Akwuegbu, has exclusively told Completesports.com about his intention to vie for the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, President position in the forthcoming general elections of the nation’s football ruling body.

The 47-year-old who is capped 30 times with eight (8) goals told Completesports.com Monday night from his base in the United Kingdom that he possesses the vital credentials a top quality that the NFF boss should possess in order to develop the game.

Akwuegbu disclosed that his policy will center around winning the FIFA World Cup, assuring that he won’t hesitate to resign if he fails on his World Cup winning project.

Driving home his shrewd optimism for success, Akwuegbu declared that he won’t collect salary while in office as NFF President.

“Experience-wise, yes, I have…