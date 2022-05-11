Aston Villa vs Liverpool – Preview And Predictions

Allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our Preview, and Prediction, Go here.

Match Preview

Aston Villa vs Liverpool – The Reds legend, Steven Gerrard, will seek to put another dent in his former club’s Premier League title hopes when Liverpool travels to Aston Villa on Tuesday evening.

The Lions eased to a 3-1 success at Burnley at the weekend, while Jurgen Klopp’s side were forced to accept a point in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur. While Gerrard is yet to prove that he can go toe-to-toe with the big boys with his Aston Villa side, the Lions have welcomed back-to-back wins over two basement sides in Norwich City and Burnley to end their miserable patch of form over the Easter period. After confirming the Canaries’ demotion, Villa made Burnley’s survival task that little bit more difficult by storming to a 3-1 success at Turf Moor on Saturday, as Danny Ings, Emiliano Buendia, and Ollie Watkins were all on target before Maxwel…