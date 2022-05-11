Balogun Lauds Van Bronkhorst’s Tactical Ability At Rangers

Super Eagles defender,Leon Balogun has lauded the coaching pattern of current Rangers manager,Giovanni Van Bronkhorst.

In a chat with Sports Bild, Balogun stated that the Dutch tactician has a way of given many tactical tricks and subtleties that improve a player.

Recall that Van Bronkhorst took over from Gerrard in 2021 after the Liverpool legend just won the Scottish Premiership for the club.

“Steven was a bit more emotional,Gio is more at peace with himself,” Sports Bild quoted Balogun.

“He gives us confidence in a different way,he encourages us to trust in his plans but also in our abilities.

“He gives you many tactical tricks and subtleties that improve you. Little things that end up making a big difference for example,in passing, accuracy and positional play.

“This helps the team to implement its plan in the best possible way.

Balogun has scored two goals from 34 games in all competitions for Rangers this season.

Rangers will take on German side, Eintracht…