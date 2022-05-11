CAF Confirms Uyo For Confederation Cup Final

CAF has today announced that Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria will host the 2021/22 TotalEnergies Confederation Cup final .

The final is scheduled for Friday, May 20, 2022.

CAF will confirm the kick-off time in due course.

Read Also: Morocco To host CAF Champions League 2022 Final

This is the first intercontinental major cup final to be hosted in Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Uyo is the capital of Akwa Ibom State – the home of Nigeria’s Premier League side Akwa United.

Last year (2021), the TotalEnergies Confederation Cup was hosted in Cotonou, Benin where Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic beat Algerian side, JS Kabylie 2-1.

Four teams remain in the race to win the 2021/22 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup. In the first match of the first leg of the semi-finals, DR Congo’s TP Mazembe scored a late goal to secure 1-0 victory over RS Berkane of Morocco.

Read Also:OFFICIAL: Man City Reach Agreement With Dortmund For Haaland

In the…