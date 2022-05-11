Dennis Out Of Watford Home Clash Vs Everton

Emmanuel Dennis will play no part in Everton’s home game against Everton at the Vicarrage Road on Wednesday (today) , due to injury, reports Completesports.com.

The Hornets manager Roy Hodgson hinted that Dennis picked up the injury in last Saturday’s defeat at Crystal Palace.

“One has been injured for the last couple of weeks, [Imrân] Louza,” Hodgson.told the club’s website.

“[Nicolas] Nkoulou is now injured, Shaq Forde, a young forward we like, has turned his ankle over in training and other players that were involved at the weekend.

“With [Tom] Cleverley, it’s the injury he received in the game, with [Emmanuel] Dennis and [Ismaïla] Sarr it’s a knee problem that they’ve reported which has ruled them out, and with [Joshua] King and [Kiko] Femenía, it’s sickness. We were hoping it would pass but it hasn’t yet.

“We will have a team…