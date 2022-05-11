Excitement As AFN All Comers Train Makes Final Stop In Abuja

The city of Abuja will come alive from Thursday, May 12 to Friday May 13, 2022 when the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, All Comers competition makes its third and final stop as preparations continue for July/August’s Commonwealth Games.

The competition, which began at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin in March moved to the Yaba College of Technology Sports Ground in Yaba, Lagos last month and is now making its final stop in Abuja.

While the competition in Lagos was used as the final window for home-based athletes to secure the qualification standard for the 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships scheduled to hold in Mauritius in June, the Abuja event will serve as the final chance for the athletes to secure places in the AFN Classics scheduled to hold in Benin in a forthnight.

Samuel Onikeku, the AFN technical director says the All Comers competition was designed to give athletes the competition they require to aid their preparations for the major athletics…