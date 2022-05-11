Gambling On The Premier League: 4 Crazy Bets

Betting on the outcome of a Premier League game is very popular, however, there are many people who like to bet on something different while watching England’s top tier. Arguably, the Premier League is the world’s most entertaining league. With some of the best coaches and players on display each week, it’s no wonder so many people all around the globe tune in to watch games unfold.

Nowadays, as well as games like slots and poker, online bookies and casinos provide odds on nearly everything. From who is going to win the next Presidential election to which performer is going to win the Eurovision Song Contest. You name it, you can bet on it! Since gambling has existed people have been placing bets on football, but in recent years, some of these bets might surprise you.

1. How many Throws-ins and Corners

You might be shocked about the number of people who bet on how many corners and throw-ins the referee will award teams in 90 minutes. Although it might sound like a strange…