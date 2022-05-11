Jesus’ Agent Confirms Arsenal Transfer Talks

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus’ agent Marcelo Pettinati has confirmed transfer talks with Arsenal, admitting the Brazilian striker likes the project at the North London club, the Sun reports.

Jesus is under contract at City until the summer of 2023.

But with City announcing the signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia, a move in the upcoming transfer window is on the cards.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen on a reunion with Jesus, who he worked with while he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City

The Gunners are in need of a forward or two this summer having lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January.

Both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could also leave the club when their deals expire this summer.

In a major boost for Arsenal in the search for an attacker, Pettinati has admitted that the player likes the project that Arteta is putting together at Arsenal.

Pettinati told transfer guru Fabrizio Romano: “We had talks with Arsenal…