‘Man City Will Be Difficult To Stop With Haaland’s Arrival’

Chelsea legend, Jason Cundy says it will be difficult for teams to stop Man City with the arrival of Erling Haaland.

Pep Guardiola’s side announced during the week that the 21-year-old Norwegian will be replacing Sergio Aguero who left the club last summer.

They have agreed a deal to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid were said to have shown interest in the young goal machine.

And Cundy is of the opinion that the Norwegian would make Pep Guardiola’s team unstoppable.

“If you had to design a centre forward for the modern game, you are designing him!

“You can’t help but think this is the piece that makes City unstoppable!” He told talkSPORT.

Key attributes

Haaland’s style is typified by his scorching pace, deadly accuracy, and daunting physical prowess.

Goals Record

In all competitions for Dortmund this season (2021-22), the 21-year-old striker has scored 28 goals from 90 shots overall with 53 shots on…