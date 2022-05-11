Trending On Complete Sports 11.05.2022

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

 

FIFA Orders NFF To Pay Rohr $378,000 For ‘Unfair Dismissal’

✅ https://www.completesports.com/fifa-orders-nff-pay-rohr-378000-unfair-dismissal/

Onuachu Bags 21st League Goal Of The Season In Genk Home Win

✅ https://www.completesports.com/onuachu-bags-21st-league-goal-of-the-season-in-genk-home-win/

 

Mali FA Picks Chelle Ahead Rohr As New Eagles Head Coach

✅ https://www.completesports.com/mali-fa-picks-chelle-ahead-rohr-as-new-eagles-head-coach/

 

Conte: Missing Out Of The Champions League Will Be A Failure For Me At Spurs

✅ https://www.completesports.com/conte-missing-out-of-the-champions-league-will-be-a-failure-for-me-at-spurs/

 

Dessers Celebrates Return To Super Eagles



