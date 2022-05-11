‘Why I Want Liverpool To Win Champions League Final’ —Ex-Real Madrid Star

Former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has revealed he is rooting for Liverpool in this season’s Champions League final.

Rodriguez’s admission comes as a surprise given his previous club connections and his links to Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti, who signed him for Madrid in 2014, for Bayern Munich and for Everton.

Having left Goodison Park last September, he is backing Jurgen Klopp’s side to triumph in Paris.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will face off battle at the Stade de France on May 28 which is their third meeting in Europe’s elite club competition.

The final will be a repeat of the encounter between both sides in Kyiv back in 2018, where Madrid secured a 3-1 victory courtesy of a brace from Gareth Bale and a Karim Benzema strike.

And the reason Rodriguez will be rooting for Liverpool is for fellow Colombian Luis Diaz.

“I want Liverpool to be champion,” he was quoted by talkSPORT. “I have many friends in Real Madrid and it is a difficult team for…