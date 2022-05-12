Arsenal’s UCL Qualification On Hold After Heavy Defeat At Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal’s hopes of qualifying for a first Champions League since 2017 was put on hold after they were hammered 3-0 by bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Thursday’s fixture.

A first brace from Harry Kane and an early second half strike from Heung-Min Son, kept Spurs in the race for a top four finish.

A win for Arsenal would have sealed qualification to next season’s Champions League.

Arsenal had to play most part of the game with 10 men following Rob Holding’s sending off in the first half.

Despite the defeat Arsenal are still in fourth place on 66 points, just a point ahead of Spurs with two games left to play.

Arsenal had their first shot on target in the fourth minute but Martin Odegaard’s shot took a slight deflection and was well saved by Hugo Lloris.

In the 16th minute Arsenal broke on the left side but Gabriel Martinelli’s attempted cutback was cleared away by the Spurs defence.

Spurs took the lead on 22 minutes after Kane opened the scoring from the penalty…