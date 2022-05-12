Bosso: Flying Eagles Ready For Burkina Faso Test

Flying Eagles head coach Ladan Bosso says his team will go all out for a win against Burkina Faso on Thursday, reports Completesports.com.

Bosso’s charges will take on the Young Stallions in their second Group B game at the WAFU B U-20 Championship.

The encounter is billed for the Stade de Seyni Koutche, Niamey.

The Flying Eagles defeated defending champions Black Satellites of Ghana 2-0 in their opening game on Sunday.

A win or draw against the Burkinabes will see Bosso’s boys secure a place in the semi-final of the competition.

“We must approach the match against Burkina Faso with even stronger determination and desire than we did for the Ghana match,”Bosso said ahead of the game.

“A ticket to the semi finals is key at the moment, and we can then start thinking of a ticket to the…