‘Call-up Of 8 NPFL Players To Super Eagles Will Motivate Us’ -Shooting Stars’ Alade, Rivers United’s Austin

Some players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) have praised the invitation of some of stars in the division to the Super Eagles for the upcoming international friendlies with Ecuador and Mexico.

On Tuesday, Eagles assistant coach Salisu Yusuf invited 30 players for the games, including eight home-based players.

The eight NPFL players in the squad are: Babatunde Nosiru of Kwara United, Chiamaka Madu of Rivers United, goalkeeper Adewale Adeyinka of Akwa United, Ojo Olorunleke of Enyimba international and his teammate, Victor Mbaoma.

Others are defenders, Isa Ali (Remo Stars), Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United) and Rivers United forward, shaq Rafiu Kayode.

Reacting to the invitation of the local players, Shooting Stars forward, Wasiu Alalade, said: “This is huge because it’s not a CHAN team, but the main squad. I hope this continues.”

Also reacting to the development, Rivers United captain, Festus Austin noted: “I’m sure the invitation will go a long way…